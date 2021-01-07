A view of flamingoes in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital
APP48-070121 ISLAMABAD: January 07  A view of flamingoes in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP48-070121

APP42-070121
ISLAMABAD: January 07  An attractive view of birds in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP43-070121
ISLAMABAD: January 07  An attractive view of birds in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP44-070121
ISLAMABAD: January 07  An attractive view of Peacocks in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP45-070121
ISLAMABAD: January 07  An attractive view of birds in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP46-070121
ISLAMABAD: January 07  A visitors views birds in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP47-070121
ISLAMABAD: January 07  A view of birds in birds cage area of Lake View Park , mostly shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP49-070121
ISLAMABAD: January 07  A view of Ostriches in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
ALSO READ  A view of children enjoying snow falling in city at city park

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR