A view of first ever Women bazaar consist of 19 shops managed and run by female entrepreneurs constructed by the district administration and Agha Khan Foundation

A view of first ever Women bazaar consist of 19 shops managed and run by female entrepreneurs constructed by the district administration and Agha Khan Foundation
APP59-221122 SHIGAR: November 22 - A view of first ever Women bazaar consist of 19 shops managed and run by female entrepreneurs constructed by the district administration and Agha Khan Foundation. APP/ASH/IQJ/TZD/FHA
A view of first ever Women bazaar consist of 19 shops managed and run by female entrepreneurs constructed by the district administration and Agha Khan Foundation
APP59-221122 SHIGAR
A view of first ever Women bazaar consist of 19 shops managed and run by female entrepreneurs constructed by the district administration and Agha Khan Foundation
APP60-221122 SHIGAR