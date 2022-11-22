PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of first ever Women bazaar consist of 19 shops managed and run by female entrepreneurs constructed by the district administration and Agha Khan Foundation Tue, 22 Nov 2022, 11:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP59-221122 SHIGAR: November 22 - A view of first ever Women bazaar consist of 19 shops managed and run by female entrepreneurs constructed by the district administration and Agha Khan Foundation. APP/ASH/IQJ/TZD/FHA APP59-221122 SHIGAR APP60-221122 SHIGAR