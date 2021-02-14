Home Photos A view of final round of jeep rally during 16th TDCP Cholistan... PhotosSports Photos A view of final round of jeep rally during 16th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally Sun, 14 Feb 2021, 9:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-140221 BAHAWALPUR: February 14 A view of final round of jeep rally during 16th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari ALSO READ CM Punjab attends Cholistan Rally ceremony, inaugurates various projects RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tourism can be used for strengthening economy: CM A view of final round of Dirt Bike Race during 16th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally