Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of fallen dry leafs to mark autumn season at City... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of fallen dry leafs to mark autumn season at City Park Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 8:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-201120 GILGIT: November 20 - A view of fallen dry leafs to mark autumn season at City Park. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP15-201120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A beautiful view of autumn season in the city An attractive view of leaves of tree changing colour during Autumn Season in Federal Capital ISLAMABAD: November 10 A beautiful view of leaves of tree changing colour during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk