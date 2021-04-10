Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for Saturday and Sunday for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 8:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-100421 ISLAMABAD: April 10 A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for Saturday and Sunday for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases as a preventive measure against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at GT Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of Lahore Bus Terminal closed as the government announced Saturday and Sunday closed public transport for precautionary measures to control the spread... People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases as a preventive measure against the spread... A view of closed shops at Bara Bazaar as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic