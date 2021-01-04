Home Photos Feature Photos A view of dug at Mahla Haider Pura creating problems for motorists... PhotosFeature Photos A view of dug at Mahla Haider Pura creating problems for motorists and needs the attention of concerned authorities Mon, 4 Jan 2021, 7:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-040121 MULTAN: January 04 - A view of dug at Mahla Haider Pura creating problems for motorists and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP17-040121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of dug for laying sewerage pipeline at Saddar