Home Photos Feature Photos A view of different parts of vehicles dumped in stagnant sewerage water... PhotosFeature Photos A view of different parts of vehicles dumped in stagnant sewerage water at Dry Port needs the attention of concerned authorities Thu, 31 Dec 2020, 6:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-311220 PESHAWAR: December 31 - A view of different parts of vehicles dumped in stagnant sewerage water at Dry Port needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP30-311220 ALSO READ A view of different parts of vehicles dumped in stagnant sewerage water at Dry Port needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of different parts of vehicles dumped in stagnant sewerage water at Dry Port needs the attention of concerned authorities KARACHI: November 06 – The stagnant sewerage water forces motorists to move on the footpath besides half part of the track inundated with the... FAISALABAD: October 13 – A view of stagnant sewerage water at Novelty Bridge near Fish Market and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP...