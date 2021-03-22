Home Photos Feature Photos A view of damaged wheat crop after rain and strong wind at...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of damaged wheat crop after rain and strong wind at Jhang Road Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 10:37 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-220321 SARGODHA: March 22 - A view of damaged wheat crop after rain and strong wind at Jhang Road. APP photo by Hassan MahmoodALSO READ Vehicles on the way at Islamabad Expressway during rain that experienced the Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMotorcyclist on the way under cover of an umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the cityA view of massive traffic jam during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital at HashtnagriAn elderly horse cart holder on the way loaded with thermocol sheets on his horse cart during rain at GT Road