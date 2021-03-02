Home Photos A view of cricket match during Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket...PhotosSports PhotosA view of cricket match during Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United played at the National Stadium Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 9:57 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP84-020321 KARACHI: March 02 - A view of cricket match during Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United played at the National Stadium. APP Photo by Abbas MehdiAPP84-020321ALSO READ Karachi Kings' Sharjeel Khan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National StadiumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSpectators enjoying during Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United played at the National Stadium‘PSL is all about cricket’, says Dale SteynTodays match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators rescheduled and will play tomorrow during Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium