A view of cricket match between Press Club and Municipal Corporation teams during Quaid-e-Azam Sports Gala organizd by Press Club at University Ground

A view of cricket match between Press Club and Municipal Corporation teams during Quaid-e-Azam Sports Gala organizd by Press Club at University Ground
APP46-181221 SARGODHA: December 18 - A view of cricket match between Press Club and Municipal Corporation teams during Quaid-e-Azam Sports Gala organizd by Press Club at University Ground. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
A view of cricket match between Press Club and Municipal Corporation teams during Quaid-e-Azam Sports Gala organizd by Press Club at University Ground
APP46-181221 SARGODHA:
A view of cricket match between Press Club and Municipal Corporation teams during Quaid-e-Azam Sports Gala organizd by Press Club at University Ground
APP47-181221 SARGODHA: December 18  Players of Government Ambala College and Punjab College teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter-Collegiate Football Tournament organized by Education Board. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
A view of cricket match between Press Club and Municipal Corporation teams during Quaid-e-Azam Sports Gala organizd by Press Club at University Ground
APP48-181221 SARGODHA: December 18  Players of Government Ambala College and Punjab College teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter-Collegiate Football Tournament organized by Education Board. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood