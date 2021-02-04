A view of cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams during first day of 2nd Test cricket match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP02-040221 RAWALPINDI: February 04 - A view of cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams during first day of 2nd Test cricket match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP02-040221

APP03-040221

ALSO READ  Pakistan to provide Rs 549 mln for development projects in Afghanistan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR