Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of construction work of flyover at Gulshan Market during development... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of construction work of flyover at Gulshan Market during development work in the city Sun, 18 Apr 2021, 6:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-180421 MULTAN: April 18 A view of construction work of flyover at Gulshan Market during development work in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of massive traffic jam at Skardu-Gilgit Road due to construction work of road A view of construction work of PWD Interchange underway during development work in Federal Capital Labourers busy in construction work at Gujjar Nala near Manzoor Colony area during development work