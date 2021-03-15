Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 8:46 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-150321 ISLAMABAD: March 15 – A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP08-150321ISLAMABAD: March 15 A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP07-150321ISLAMABAD: March 15 A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkALSO READ Pakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd MarchRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSecurity official walks inside of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine after closed by management, Sindh government imposed smart lock-down on parks, shrine and wedding hallsA view of gypsy children meets with their grandfather upon his arrival in Federal CapitalAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on tree to mark the spring season in Federal Capital