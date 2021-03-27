A view of closed shops due to government instructions to close markets for two days in a week due to Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the city at Sadar area
APP19-270321 PESHAWAR: March 27  A view of closed shops due to government instructions to close markets for two days in a week due to Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the city at Sadar area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP19-270321

ALSO READ  A motorcyclist on the way with his family without wearing the facemask at Kalma Chowk Road. Pakistan facing a serious third wave of the virus and the government taking steps to ensure the standard operating procedures to control the spread of the virus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR