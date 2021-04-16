A view of closed shops at Reshamgali as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic
APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Ali Soomro receiving a fine during checking the open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Pakistan Chowk Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic

