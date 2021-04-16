Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of closed shops at Reshamgali as Sindh government announced to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of closed shops at Reshamgali as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 10:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-160521 LARKANA: April 16 A view of closed shops at Reshamgali as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Ali Soomro receiving a fine during checking the open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Pakistan Chowk Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of closed shops at Chandni Mobil Market road as markets closed on Friday and Sunday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19... Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Ali Soomro receiving a fine during checking the open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Pakistan... Children enjoying to play cricket in front of closed shops of Cloth Market in Provincial Capital