A view of closed shops at Mall Road and Hall Road as markets closed on Saturday and Sunday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic
Sat, 3 Apr 2021, 8:31 PM
APP29-030421 LAHORE: April 03 - A view of closed shops at Mall Road and Hall Road as markets closed on Saturday and Sunday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic. APP Photo by Amir Khan