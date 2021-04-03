A view of closed shops at Mall Road and Hall Road as markets closed on Saturday and Sunday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic
APP29-030421 LAHORE: April 03 - A view of closed shops at Mall Road and Hall Road as markets closed on Saturday and Sunday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP29-030421

ALSO READ  PoR card renewal, verification exercise for Afghan refugees postponed due to COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR