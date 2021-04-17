A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as Punjab government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19
APP16-170421 MULTAN: April 17 - A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as Punjab government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

ALSO READ  PCB opens up 90 coaching jobs for city cricket associations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR