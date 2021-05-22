A view of closed shops at Chowk Shahbaz as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19
APP21-220521 MULTAN: May 22 - A view of closed shops at Chowk Shahbaz as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

