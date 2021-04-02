A view of closed shops at Aabpara Market as per instruction of the authorities markets closed on Friday and Saturday to avoid spreading COVID-19
APP06-020421 ISLAMABAD: April 02 - A view of closed shops at Aabpara Market as per instruction of the authorities markets closed on Friday and Saturday to avoid spreading COVID-19. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
