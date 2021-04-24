A view of closed shops as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19
APP06-240421 LAHORE: April 24 - A view of closed shops as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP Photo by Amir Khan

ALSO READ  COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 734 others

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR