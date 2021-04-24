Home Photos Feature Photos A view of closed markets of Raja Bazaar as governments instructions to... PhotosFeature Photos A view of closed markets of Raja Bazaar as governments instructions to close markets on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19 Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 9:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-240421 RAWALPINDI: April 24 - A view of closed markets of Raja Bazaar as governments instructions to close markets on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 144 lives, infects 5,870 more people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Devastating epidemic may lead Indian economy back to 20 years ago: Chinese analysts Policemen distributing facemasks among the riders as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19 NCOC mulls over lockdown in high disease prevailing cities after stakeholders’ consultation