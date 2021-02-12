Home Photos A view of buzkashi match between Afghanistan and Balochistan teams played at... PhotosSports Photos A view of buzkashi match between Afghanistan and Balochistan teams played at Hockey Ground Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 7:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-120221 QUETTA: February 12 A view of buzkashi match between Afghanistan and Balochistan teams played at Hockey Ground. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP46-120221 APP47-120221QUETTA: February 12 A view of buzkashi match between Afghanistan and Balochistan teams played at Hockey Ground. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP48-120221QUETTA: February 12 A view of buzkashi match between Afghanistan and Balochistan teams played at Hockey Ground. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer ALSO READ Terrorists fire 5 rockets from Afghanistan in Bajaur; a minor boy perish: ISPR RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Visitor viewing the displayed stuff during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports,... An attractive and eye-catching view of mountains turning into golden colour during sunset Terrorists fire 5 rockets from Afghanistan in Bajaur; a minor boy perish: ISPR