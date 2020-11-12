Home Photos Feature Photos A view of birds enjoying bathing in water at a roadside PhotosFeature Photos A view of birds enjoying bathing in water at a roadside Thu, 12 Nov 2020, 6:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-12 KARACHI: November 12 A view of birds enjoying bathing in water at a roadside. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi APP50-12 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: October 27 – An elderly person busy in preparing cage for birds at his workplace. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar LAHORE: August 27 – A flock of birds sitting on the dry branches of tree. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch ISLAMABAD: July 06 Birds searching food from roadside greenbelt. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood