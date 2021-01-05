Home Photos Feature Photos A view of an open main hole of sewerage system on main... PhotosFeature Photos A view of an open main hole of sewerage system on main road of the city posing threat to passersby and routine traffic Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 8:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-050121 BAHAWALPUR: January 05 A view of an open main hole of sewerage system on main road of the city posing threat to passersby and routine traffic. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP42-050121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 14 A view of open sewerage main hole at Makki Shah Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo... FAISALABAD: October 01 – A view of open sewerage main-hole in middle of Katchery Bazaar may cause any mishap and needs the attention of... LAHORE: September 15 – A staffer sanitizing the hands of students at the entrance as a large number of the students resumed their academic...