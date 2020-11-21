Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of ambulance carrying the dead body of head of Tehreek-e-Libaik... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of ambulance carrying the dead body of head of Tehreek-e-Libaik Khadim Hussain Rizvi as a large number of people arrives at Minar-e-Pakistan to attend the funeral prayers Sat, 21 Nov 2020, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-211120 LAHORE: November 21 A view of ambulance carrying the dead body of head of Tehreek-e-Libaik Khadim Hussain Rizvi as a large number of people arrives at Minar-e-Pakistan to attend the funeral prayers. APP photo by Amir Khan APP40-211120 ALSO READ PM condoles passing of TLP chief Khadim Rizvi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Allama Khadim Rizvi buried; son Saad Rizvi to head TLP PM ready to talk with opposition except NRO, NAB cases: Sheikh Rasheed Dr Firdous condoles demise of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi