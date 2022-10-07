A view of accumulated sewerage water at Vegetable Market creating problem for commuters and smooth traffic flow, need the attention of the concerned authorities in the city

A view of accumulated sewerage water at Vegetable Market creating problem for commuters and smooth traffic flow, need the attention of the concerned authorities in the city
APP40-071022 HYDERABAD: October 07 – A view of accumulated sewerage water at Vegetable Market creating problem for commuters and smooth traffic flow, need the attention of the concerned authorities in the city. APP
A view of accumulated sewerage water at Vegetable Market creating problem for commuters and smooth traffic flow, need the attention of the concerned authorities in the city
APP40-071022 HYDERABAD