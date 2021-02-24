Home Photos Feature Photos A view of a broken fence on a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of a broken fence on a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad Expressway may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 7:32 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-240221 ISLAMABAD: February 24 – A view of a broken fence on a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad Expressway may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid ZiaALSO READ A view of damaged street light needs the attention of concerned authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of damaged street light needs the attention of concerned authoritiesLabourers busy in preparing the site before the installation of a huge portrait of Quaid-i-Azam on a hill along Islamabad ExpresswayAn attractive view of flourishing flowers on greenbelt along Islamabad Expressway