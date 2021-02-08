A view of 2nd Test Cricket Match playing between Pakistan and South African cricket teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan wins the 2nd Test Match by 95 runs
APP07-060221 RAWALPINDI: February 08  A view of 2nd Test Cricket Match playing between Pakistan and South African cricket teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan wins the 2nd Test Match by 95 runs. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  Infrastructure construction under CPEC will transform model: CHINCA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR