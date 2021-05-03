Home Photos General Coverage Photos A very few people preparing to sit on Itikaf in Faisal Masjid PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A very few people preparing to sit on Itikaf in Faisal Masjid Mon, 3 May 2021, 10:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-030521 ISLAMABAD: May 03 A very few people preparing to sit on Itikaf in Faisal Masjid. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP45-030521ISLAMABAD: May 03 A very few people sit on Itekaf in Faisal Masjid. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ People are busy in Eid shpping at Moti Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People preparing arrangement for Itikaf in a Masjid. Itikaf is a pious Islamic practice consisting of a period of retreat in a mosque, for... A view of H-9 weekly bazaar closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic PM pays surprise visit to different Islamabad localities for inspection