Home Photos Feature Photos A vendors displaying old woolies to attract the customers PhotosFeature Photos A vendors displaying old woolies to attract the customers Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 6:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-241120 ISLAMABAD: November 24 - A vendors displaying old woolies to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP02-241120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 14 People selecting old woolies displayed by a vendor to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk SARGODHA: November 03 – A vendor displaying old woolies to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood