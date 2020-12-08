Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor uses an Ox to grind different kind of grains and... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor uses an Ox to grind different kind of grains and nuts in a traditional way at Zia Masjid area in the federal capital Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 5:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-081220 ISLAMABAD: December 08 A vendor uses an Ox to grind different kind of grains and nuts in a traditional way at Zia Masjid area in the federal capital. APP photo Saeed-ul-Mulk APP01-081220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in threshing rice crop in traditional way in their field A labourer sharpening the knife in a traditional way SIALKOT: October 13 Farmers thrashing the rice crop in a traditional way at their field. APP photo by Munir Butt