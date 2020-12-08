A vendor uses an Ox to grind different kind of grains and nuts in a traditional way at Zia Masjid area in the federal capital
APP01-081220 ISLAMABAD: December 08  A vendor uses an Ox to grind different kind of grains and nuts in a traditional way at Zia Masjid area in the federal capital. APP photo Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP01-081220

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR