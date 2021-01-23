Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor spreads water bubbles in air to attract the children at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor spreads water bubbles in air to attract the children at his roadside setup Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 8:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-230121 ISLAMABAD: January 23 A vendor spreads water bubbles in air to attract the children at his roadside setup . APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Children learn skating in a commercial area park RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children learn skating in a commercial area park Children enjoying swing in a local park Children enjoying swing in a local park