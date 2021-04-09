A vendor sorting and arranging lemons to attract the customers at Vegetable Market in Provincial Capital
APP27-090421 LAHORE: April 09 - A vendor sorting and arranging lemons to attract the customers at Vegetable Market in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  Labourers shifting bundle of sugarcane for supply at the bank of River Ravi near the Vegetable Market in the Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR