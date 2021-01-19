Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor showing rooster to motorcyclist at Bohri Bazaar PhotosFeature Photos A vendor showing rooster to motorcyclist at Bohri Bazaar Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 9:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-190121 KARACHI: January 19 A vendor showing rooster to motorcyclist at Bohri Bazaar. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcyclist on the way during Rain A motorcyclist on the way under cover of umbrella during rain in the city A motorcyclist selecting and purchasing warm jacket displayed by roadside vendor