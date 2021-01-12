Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor showering water on fish to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor showering water on fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 5:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-120121 ISLAMABAD: January 12 A vendor selling fish to customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP04-120121 APP05-120121 ALSO READ A roadside vendor busy in roasting peanut to attract the customers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor weighing wood to sell the customers A vendor displaying oranges to attract the customers at roadside setup A roadside vendor busy in roasting peanut to attract the customers