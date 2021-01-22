Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor serves green tea for customers in a busy market for... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor serves green tea for customers in a busy market for livelihood Fri, 22 Jan 2021, 11:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-220121 RAWALPINDI: January 22 A vendor serves green tea for customers in a busy market for livelihood. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ Street vendors on the way carrying food stuff while looking for customers in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor plays flute to attract the customers in a busy market for livelihood A vendor busy in preparing food item Pakora for customers in a busy market to earn for livelihood Street vendors on the way carrying food stuff while looking for customers in the city