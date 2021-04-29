Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor selling traditional sweet item at old fish market road PhotosFeature Photos A vendor selling traditional sweet item at old fish market road Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 10:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-29 LARKANA: April 29 A vendor selling traditional sweet item at old fish market road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A farmer boiling sugarcane juice to prepare traditional sweet item (Gurr) during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA Farmers are busy in making traditional sweet item ‘Gurr’ from sugarcane juice Youngsters selling and displaying traditional sweet item to attract the customer