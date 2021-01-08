Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor selling traditional chicken corn soup at Al Abbas Chowk PhotosFeature Photos A vendor selling traditional chicken corn soup at Al Abbas Chowk Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 7:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-080121 LARKANA: January 08 - A vendor selling traditional chicken corn soup at Al Abbas Chowk. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP39-080121 ALSO READ A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers at his road side stup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at his setup in a local market as demand increased due to cold weather in the... A vendor selling traditional sweet items in front of Arts Council A vendor displays helmets to attract the customers along the roadside