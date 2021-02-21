A vendor selling petrol illegally in plastic bottles at his roadside setup, needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP36-219221 MULTAN: February 21 - A vendor selling petrol illegally in plastic bottles at his roadside setup, needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

ALSO READ  A view of damaged electric pole near Rasheed Wagan Village Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR