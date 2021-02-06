Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor selling dry fruit at Pakistan Chowk PhotosFeature Photos A vendor selling dry fruit at Pakistan Chowk Sat, 6 Feb 2021, 9:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-060221 LARKANA: February 06 - A vendor selling dry fruit at Pakistan Chowk. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging dry fruit to attract the customers at his roadside setup MULTAN: October 29 Vendor displays dry fruit to attract the customer on his hand cart on his way to the selling point. APP...