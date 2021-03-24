Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor repairing the copper utensils for customers at his shop in...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor repairing the copper utensils for customers at his shop in a local market Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 7:13 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-240321 LAHORE: March 24 - A vendor repairing the copper utensils for customers at his shop in a local market. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariAPP42-240321ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying the wooden stools to attract the customers in his shop in a local marketRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor arranging and displaying the wooden stools to attract the customers in his shop in a local marketA vendor displaying beads to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Bacha Khan ChowkA vendor waiting for customers to sell sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets while sitting on the roadside footpath