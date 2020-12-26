Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor preparing traditional stools at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A vendor preparing traditional stools at his workplace Sat, 26 Dec 2020, 4:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-261220 LAHORE: December 26 A vendor preparing traditional stools at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP02-261220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in cooking at his workplace A worker giving final touches on one of the part of bed at his workplace A carpenter spraying paint on wooden furniture at his workplace