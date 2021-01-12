Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor preparing traditional food item (Laddo Peethe) for the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor preparing traditional food item (Laddo Peethe) for the customers at his roadside setup Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 7:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-120121 LAHORE: January 12 - A vendor preparing traditional food item (Laddo Peethe) for the customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP60-120121 ALSO READ A vendor selling traditional sweet item Gur at Kambar Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor selling traditional sweet item Gur at Kambar Road A vendor selling traditional food items at old Fish Market Road A vendor busy in preparing traditional food stuff outside his shop