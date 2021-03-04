Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor papering orange juice for customers in front of school at...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor papering orange juice for customers in front of school at Railway Station Road Thu, 4 Mar 2021, 4:51 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-040321 LARKANA: March 04 - A vendor papering orange juice for customers in front of school at Railway Station Road. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying orange juice to attract the customers at his roadside setupStudents on the way to school in Korangi area after reopening of Primary Schools in Provincial CapitalParents wearing facemask on the way to drop their child at school