Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor hanging carpets on cemented blocks at center path of road... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor hanging carpets on cemented blocks at center path of road at Patang Chowk area after washing in factory Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 7:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-171120 PESHAWAR: November 17 A vendor hanging carpets on cemented blocks at center path of road at Patang Chowk area after washing in factory. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: October 23 – A preparing surgical instruments in a factory. APP Photo by Munir Butt SIALKOT: October 02 – A vendor selling out carpets at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt HYDERABAD: September 17 Women washing their clothes at bank of Indus River. APP photo by Farhan Khan