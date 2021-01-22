Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displays dry fruits to attract the customers in weekly bazar PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displays dry fruits to attract the customers in weekly bazar Fri, 22 Jan 2021, 8:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-220121 ISLAMABAD: January 22 - A vendor displays dry fruits to attract the customers in weekly bazar. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor selling dry fruits at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customer on his handcart near Yakatot area People busy in purchasing dry fruits from vendor at Meezan Chowk as demands increased due to cold weather