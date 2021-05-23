A vendor displays children cloths for sale in front of closed shops at Anarkali Bazar as government announced to keep the market closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic
APP34-230521 LAHORE: May 23 - A vendor displays children cloths for sale in front of closed shops at Anarkali Bazar as government announced to keep the market closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  An aged vendor displays children cloths on his push cart in front of closed shops at Anarkali Bazar as government announced to keep the market closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR