Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers on a greenbelt at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers on a greenbelt at Latifabad Sat, 3 Apr 2021, 5:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-030421 HYDERABAD: April 03 A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers on a greenbelt at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP18-030421 ALSO READ A vendor displaying dried red chilly to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor preparing and displaying a part of room-coolers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging mulberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor knitting traditional bed at his workplace