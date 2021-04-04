Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying watermelon to attract the customers at weekly Sunday Bazaar PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying watermelon to attract the customers at weekly Sunday Bazaar Sun, 4 Apr 2021, 4:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-040421 ISLAMABAD: April 04 A vendor displaying watermelon to attract the customers at weekly Sunday Bazaar. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP01-040421 ALSO READ Vendors displaying different kind of dates to attract the customers at weekly Sunday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying different kind of dates to attract the customers at weekly Sunday Bazaar A vendor displaying and arranging tomatoes and other stuff to attract the customers at weekly Sunday Bazaar An elderly vendor selling shopping bags at weekly Sunday Bazaar in Federal Capital