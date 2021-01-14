Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying traditional sweet item to attract the customers at Fawara... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying traditional sweet item to attract the customers at Fawara Chowk Thu, 14 Jan 2021, 6:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-140121 PESHAWAR: January 14 A vendor displaying traditional sweet item to attract the customers at Fawara Chowk. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP20-140121 ALSO READ A vendor playing flute to attract the customers at Clock Tower Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying traditional sweet (Gajjar Halwa) to attract the customers at his shop A vendor busy in packing flower in shopping bags for customers at Banni Chowk A vendor busy in making flower garlands and displaying flower bouquet to attract the customers at Banni Chowk